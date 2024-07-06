Balloons Over Rockbridge
Virginia Horse Center 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, Virginia
JOIN US FOR A WEEKEND FULL OF FUN!!!
Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy great local bands, a variety of food and merchandise vendors, beer, children’s activities and most of all…..
BEAUTIFUL HOT AIR BALLOONS!!!!
- Piloted balloon flights are taking place at 6 am and 6 pm Saturday and 6 am and 6 pm on Sunday. Flights are $300 per person and require a reservation. Email dee@balloonsoverrockbridge.com to book your flight.
- Tethered flights will be available Saturday and Sunday 4-7 pm. Rides are first come first served and cost $20 for Adults and $15 for children under 10.
- Balloon Pilot Meet and Greet
- Spectacular Ed McDaniel Memorial Balloon Glow at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday
- All balloon activities are weather dependent.
- Located at the Oak Hill Property of the Virginia Horse Center - across from 487 Maury River Road, Lexington VA 24450 - watch for signs!
Info
