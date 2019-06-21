The Backwoods Beat Music Festival

The "And The Beat Goes On" Singer Songwriter series is held one Sunday a month. This program leads up to a weekend festival on June 21 and 22, 2019. The featured artists for the festival will be grammy nominated singer songwriters, Matraca Berg and Mary Gauthier.

The Backwoods Beat Festival will be a weekend long event with songwriting workshops, singer-songwriter performances in area cafes and eateries, and in Sparta's first brewery, Laconia. In addition to music, there will be a fine arts festival and children's activities throughout the weekend.

Info
Main Street - Sparta, NC 58 S Main Street, Sparta, North Carolina 28675 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
