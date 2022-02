Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connections Series

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Sky Meadows wildlife

June 4, 2022 10:00 a.m. - June 5, 2022 11:00 a.m.

Meet at the Overnight Parking Lot

Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows' Backcountry Campground as the setting, participants will learn how to build a natural materials shelter, start a fire, cook over the open campfire, forage for food and medicinal plants, track animals and much more.

Meet at the overnight parking lot near the entrance of Sky Meadows State Park. Registration is $187/person (non-refundable) and includes the overnight camping fee and parking at Sky Meadows State Park. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes. Course is held rain or shine and will be limited to 15 registrants (minimum 13 years of age). Find out the gear requirements and register for this course on the Advanced Survival Training website at http://advancedsurvivaltraining.com/classDetail/?classID=50.