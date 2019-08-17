Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connection Series

Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch of the Earth Connection School. With Sky Meadows' Backcountry Campground as the setting, learn how to build a shelter from the elements, start a fire, cook over the open campfire, forage for food and medicine in the wild, track animals, and much more. Meet at the overnight parking lot near the entrance of Sky Meadows State Park. Includes overnight camping fee and parking at Sky Meadows State Park. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes.

Registration is $189/person (non-refundable). Find out the gear requirements and register by August 14 for this course at: http://earth-connection.com/registration. Course held rain or shine. Limited to 15 registrants (minimum 13 years of age).