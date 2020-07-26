Backcountry Basics: Earth Connection Series

Meet at the Carriage Barn.

Connect with the park's landscape and get a taste of the skills you need to thrive in the backcountry. Participants will join experienced outdoor skills instructor Tim MacWelch on a guided hike to learn the basics of fire starting, edible and medicinal plants, animal tracking, wilderness first aid and more. This free "sneak peek," including a visit to the park's Backcountry Campground, serves as an introduction to the skills learned in greater detail in Tim's Guided Hike Workshops. No registration necessary for this free introductory course. All ages welcome. Held rain or shine. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes

Join us for the remainder of the Earth Connection Series:

New World, New Plants: Sunday, August 8

Backcountry Crash Course: Saturday, September 12 to Sunday, September 13

Fall Wild Edible Plants: Sunday, November 1

Surviving Through History: Sunday, Dec. 6

To learn more or register for these workshops, visit: http://advancedsurvivaltraining.com.