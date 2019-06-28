BACKHOME APPALACHIAN ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL

Entertainers scheduled to perform include some of the finest acts in the country including: THE ALLMAN BETTS BAND, THE GRATEFUL BALL (Featuring THE TRAVELIN’ McCOURYS & JEFF AUSTIN BAND), BILLY STRINGS, MICHAEL CLEVELAND & FLAMEKEEPER, IRON HORSE, RUMPKE MOUNTAIN BOYS, DAVISSON BROTHERS BAND, EmiSUNSHINE & THE RAIN, JOHNNY STAATS & THE DELIVERY BOYS, KR-3, FLETCHER’S GROVE, THE HILLBILLY GYPSIES, SARA HULSE BAND, THE ACOUSTIC COMPANY and many more! Throughout the weekend there will be other activities as well including workshops and a fireworks celebration. FREE camping will be available in conjunction with the New Martinsville Parks & Recreation Department at the Marina, located approximately 1/2 a mile from the main stage. For more information or if you have questions about the Back Home Appalachian Arts & Music Festival you may contact Visit Wetzel County at 304-398-4910 or visit www.backhomefestival.com.