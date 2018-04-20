Pickens Azalea Festival!

Pickens, SC East Main Street, Pickens, South Carolina 29671

Hosted by local and area civic-minded organizations, the Azalea Festival resembles a large family reunion for Pickens County residents, and it gives people who have been away far too long the chance to return for a visit with old friends while strolling the streets of Pickens that are filled with artists offering a variety of their work and crafts, local organizations handing out important information on a series of topics, and an assortment of food that will entice even the pickiest of eaters.

Pickens, SC East Main Street, Pickens, South Carolina 29671
