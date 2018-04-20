Hosted by local and area civic-minded organizations, the Azalea Festival resembles a large family reunion for Pickens County residents, and it gives people who have been away far too long the chance to return for a visit with old friends while strolling the streets of Pickens that are filled with artists offering a variety of their work and crafts, local organizations handing out important information on a series of topics, and an assortment of food that will entice even the pickiest of eaters.
Pickens Azalea Festival!
Pickens, SC East Main Street, Pickens, South Carolina 29671
Pickens, SC East Main Street, Pickens, South Carolina 29671 View Map