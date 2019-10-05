Ayrshire Farm Fall Harvest Days

Join us for family-friendly fun on the farm! We will be showcasing heritage breed animals including turkeys, cattle, pigs, rabbits, chickens, and rare breed horses, and your family can enjoy tractor tours, carriage rides, country crafts, kids’ activities, and more!

Enter to WIN A FREE Heritage Breed Turkey!

Bring a non-perishable food donation and get entered to win a free turkey for Thanksgiving!

NEW FOR 2019 - WORKSHOPS

Sustainability Matters Nature Walks: 11am and 2pm daily

Learn about wild edibles, native and invasive plant identification, and medicinal herb use

Sustainability Matters Worm Workshop: 1pm and 3pm daily

The Gentle Harvest Food Truck will be onsite with a selection of organic burgers, hotdogs, sausages, and more!

Walsh Family Wine, Dirt Farm Brewing, and Winchester Ciderworks will be providing beverages for the 21+ crowd.

Farm animals you'll see include:

Ayrshire Farm heritage breeds on display will include Old Spot, Mangalitsa, Berkshire, Red Wattle Hogs; Highland, Devon, White Park, Shorthorn, Charolais Cattle; Turkeys; chickens; and Chinchilla, Flemish Giant, New Zealand White Rabbits.

Partner farms include AA Ranch, American Heritage Farm, Autumn Hill, Hedgebrook Farm, Quail Run Farm, Red Crest Farm, Skyfiber Alpacas.