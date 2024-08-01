AVLFest is a venue-based music festival returning to the Blue Ridge mountains August 1-4th, 2024. Presented by Asheville-based Wicked Weed Brewing and Worthwhile Sounds, AVLFest will fill 20+ area concert halls, clubs, and outdoor venues alike with an exceptional multi-genre lineup of local, regional, and national talent. Performances are set to take place throughout the 4-day festival with wristbands granting pass holders access to 200+ shows through the Asheville area.

Committed to supporting local community causes, AVLFest is partnering with local nonprofit including Asheville Music Professionals. In addition to raising awareness for their mission of providing education, advocacy and collaboration for the people who work and thrive in music in WNC, AMP will also receive a portion of proceeds from ticket sales.