AVIBE Festival

One of our great Summer Music Festivals filled with local talent from all over the region! Local crafts, beer gardens, workshops, wood carving, and food vendors make this a great way to spend a Saturday!

We will have a HUG kickoff concert at Good Times on Friday the 25th with the 26th to be a day and night filled with music filing downtown Big Stone Gap’s every venue. Scheduled music from The VIsitor Center, Breezway, Miners Park, Trail of the Lonesome Pine Drama, and all participating restaurants. More Venues and music line ups coming soon!