Avery Chamber Golf Classic

Beech Mountain Club 103 Lakeledge Road, Beech Mountain, North Carolina 28604

Hosted by Beech Mountain Club

Sponsored by SkyLine SkyBest & Carolina West Wireless

Team player gifts sponsored by The Lodges at Eagles Nest

Monday, September 20, 2021

Registration: 12:30 pm

Shotgun start: 2:00 pm

Format: Captain’s Choice (everyone plays and moves to the best ball played)

Reception sponsored by: Stonewalls Restaurant

Info

Sports
828-898-5605
