Autumn Folk Festival

× Expand Matthews Living History Farm Museum

We have turned our old Pumpkin night festival into an all-day event! This event will start at 10:00AM and go until 3:00pm. The day will be filled with German, Scottish, Irish, heritage traditions and stories. We will also be having a special guest from the Grayson County Historical Society, coming out to talk about the Scot/Irish and German, people of Grayson County. There will be vendors in the vendor lot selling their handmade items too. Musicians will be on the woodworking shop porch playing Irish tunes and some Old-time Music. If you didn’t have time to carve a pumpkin well this is your chance to add a Jack O’ Lantern to our Light the Porch Event. There will be demonstrators of heritage skills all around the museum. We also have a demonstration of the German Witches Broom Dance, preformed by the Appalachian Mischief Makers, happening during the day at 2:30PM and at night around 6:00pm! Just a fun filled day. There will be food and drink available throughout the day.

At Night……. Starting at 5:00PM going through 7:00PM, is the Light the Porch Event!

We would love for your children to come in their Halloween costumes to join in the fun. Please come out and bring a carved pumpkin to the event!! We plan on lighting up the porches, the cabin and the blacksmith shop with over 100 pumpkins! We will light the pumpkins that night for people to see and vote on. Some prizes will be awarded, so please leave you information under your pumpkin (name, address, phone# and age). There will be games in the Pavilion. Movies will be in the old cabin. There will be another rendition of the German Witches Broom Dance at 6:00pm. Of course, we will have candy and even popcorn!!! We do hope to see there