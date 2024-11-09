× Expand Transylvania Heritage Museum ATOM Aluminum Tree Exhibit ATOM Aluminum Tree Exhibit one of the largest collections of Aluminum Trees in the US

The ATOM Aluminum Tree Exhibit features our collection of over 35 vintage Aluminum Trees PLUS over 400 Shiny Brite vintage ornaments on display in our 1850's farm house in downtown Brevard. This year we feature: "The 60's and The Beatles" with one room with nothing but Beatles and of course an entire room for just our Shiny Brite Collection. If you love Christmas and are into fun and funky this is the place for you at Christmas time in Brevard, NC Come and visit with us and enjoy lunch or dinner in our beautiful small town