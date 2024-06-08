Astronomy For Everyone

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Astronomy field at Sky Meadows

Historic Area.

Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children's "Junior Astronomer" program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors for a presentation on the latest news in space research. Finish the evening by relaxing and enjoying the night's beauty with the members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club (NOVAC) as they open their telescopes to public observation. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. Feel free to bring your telescope or binoculars for your own exploration. To learn more about NOVAC and other local astronomy offerings, please visit https://www.novac.com/wp/observing/ .

To expedite your payment process, we encourage you to pay ahead online at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/daily-pass . The confirmation code must be presented at the gate. To learn more about the Virginia State Park Annual Pass, visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/passes .

Entrance gates close one hour prior to the program end time. Exit gates remain open.

$10/car parking fee.

Additional dates:

July 6, 2024. 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Aug. 10, 2024. 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 7, 2024. 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Oct. 5, 2024. 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Nov. 2, 2024. 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7, 2024. 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.