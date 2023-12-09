Astronomy For Everyone

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Astronomy field at Sky Meadows

Historic Area.

Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children's "Junior Astronomer" program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors for a presentation on the latest news in astronomy. Finish the evening by relaxing and enjoying the night's beauty with the members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club for a tour of the night sky. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. Feel free to bring your telescope or binoculars for your own exploration.

To expedite the payment process, we encourage you to pay ahead online. The confirmation code must be presented at the gate. To learn more about the Virginia State Park Annual Pass visit our website.

Details:

- $10/car parking fee.

- Campers must return to the campground following program.

- Entrance gates close one hour after the program start time.