Astronomy For Everyone

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Astronomy field at Sky Meadows

Historic Area.

Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children's "Junior Astronomer" program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors for a presentation on the latest news in astronomy. Finish the evening by relaxing and enjoying the night's beauty with the members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club for a tour of the night sky. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. Feel free to bring your telescope or binoculars for your own exploration.

Details: Parking fees apply. Campers must return to the campground following program. Entrance gates close one hour after the program start time.

$10/car parking fee.