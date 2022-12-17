× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Astronomy field at Sky Meadows

Historic Area.

Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children's "Junior Astronomer" program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors for a presentation on the latest news in astronomy. Finish the evening by relaxing and enjoying the night's beauty with the members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club for a tour of the night sky. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. Feel free to bring your telescope or binoculars for your own exploration.

Entrance gates close one hour after the program start time.

$10/car parking fee.

2022 dates and times for Astronomy for Everyone:

Feb. 5, 2022. 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 5, 2022. 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

April 30, 2022. 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

May 28, 2022. 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

June 18, 2022. 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

July 30, 2022. 8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Aug. 27, 2022. 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 24, 2022. 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Oct. 29, 2022. 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Nov. 26, 2022. 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17, 2022. 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.