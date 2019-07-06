Astronomy for Everyone

Our evening of space exploration begins with a half-hour "Junior Astronomer" program, for children ages 5-12. Immediately following, hear about the importance of dark skies and light conservation, then join volunteer Ambassadors of NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab for a half-hour multimedia presentation on the latest in the United States' space research. After the presentation, get oriented to the celestial skies with a brief sky tour.

For the remainder of the program take advantage of Sky Meadows' dark skies by looking at deep space objects through telescopes provided by our Dark Sky volunteers. Have your own telescope? Feel free to bring your scope or binoculars for your own sky exploration.

Note: Entrance gates close one hour after program start time. In the event of rain or clouds, only the "Junior Astronomer" and multimedia presentations will be provided. Parking for this program is $5.00 per vehicle.

Are you an astronomy enthusiast interested in volunteering for our monthly programs? Contact our park by emailing skymeadows@dcr.virginia.gov.