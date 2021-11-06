Astronomy for Everyone

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Night sky at Sky Meadows

Discover our International Dark Sky Park!

Meets in the Historic Area behind Mount Bleak.

Our evenings begin with a half-hour children's "Junior Astronomer" program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors for a presentation on the latest news in astronomy. Finish the evening by relaxing and enjoying the night's beauty with the members of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club for a tour of the night sky.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. Feel free to bring your telescope or binoculars for your own exploration.

Entrance gates close one hour after the program start time.

$5/car parking fee.