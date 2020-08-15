Astronomy for Everyone

Mount Bleak House Historic Area.

Our evenings begin with a half-hour children's "Junior Astronomer" program, followed by discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join the NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors for a presentation on the latest news in astronomy and space exploration.

In good weather, the presentation is held on the lawn behind Mount Bleak house, and visitors should bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be given in the carriage barn, and benches will be provided.

After these presentations, get oriented to the celestial skies with a brief sky tour. Finish the evening by looking at deep space objects through telescopes provided by our astronomy volunteers. Feel free to bring your telescope or binoculars for your own exploration.

Are you an astronomy enthusiast interested in volunteering for our monthly programs? Contact our park by emailing SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov.

Note: Parking fees apply. Entrance gates close one hour after program start time. In the event of rain or clouds, only the "Junior Astronomer" and multimedia presentations will be provided.