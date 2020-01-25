Astronomy at Crockett Park
Get a great view of the constellations, planets, and stars at viewing sessions with the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club. No formal program will be presented, however members of the club will be happy to answer your questions about astronomy. Bring your own telescope or observe through one provided. Registration not required. Ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Crockett Park 10066 Rogues Rd, Midland, Virginia 22728 View Map