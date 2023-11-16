× Expand Chattanooga Zoo

NOV. 16 2023 - JAN. 14 2024

Nightly Wednesday - Sunday

5:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Witness the return of the captivating Asian Lantern Festival at Chattanooga Zoo this holiday season! This year's festival promises an even more enchanting spectacle, featuring an all-new collection of over 30 stunning lanterns and 9 interactive displays. The Asian Lantern Festival will grace the Chattanooga Zoo from November 16th, 2023, through January 14th, 2024, offering a unique celebration of art, culture, and the magic of traditional Asian lantern festivals.

The festival will feature more than 30 illuminated lantern displays throughout the Zoo. Lanterns will feature guests’ favorite zoo animals, traditional Asian lanterns, and natural elements. Movement and interactive displays will ensure a captivating experience for guests of all ages.