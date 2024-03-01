Ashley McBryde
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608
Ashley McBryde performing at Houston Rodeo
GRAMMY Award winner Ashley McBryde has made a name for herself with her standout, critically acclaimed albums, all of which found the Arkansas native straddling lines between traditional country, rock-tinged roots and point-blank biker-bar riffs, leading American Songwriter to boast her “music balances gutsy rocking with classic country, folk and even slight bluegrass influences.” With The Devil I Know Tour, the Grand Ole Opry member honed in and sharpened what it is she does best.