Asheville Orchid Festival, NC Arboretum

Go to the N.C. Arboretum to step into a lush, tropical world at the Asheville Orchid Festival. Hundreds of orchids will fill the Education Center of the Arboretum in this show, which is one of the largest in the southeast. See dazzling colors, exotic scents, and hints of an ancient world in carefully crafted displays. A full slate of experts is scheduled to present at the event, offering a daily repotting clinic, guided tours and a variety of lectures. It's presented by the Western North Carolina Orchid Society (WNCOS).