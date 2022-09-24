× Expand Asheville Junction Asheville Junction

Asheville Junction is one of Asheville’s newest bluegrass/Americana bands, playing fun and lively music right out the gate. Our shows feature female and male vocals and harmonies, hot fiddlin’ and instrumentals, beautiful ballads, beloved standards, unique covers, and originals. There’s a lot going on at the Asheville Junction! Folks find themselves singing, clapping, stomping, or laughing along to our music before they know it. Always FREE