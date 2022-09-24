Asheville Junction
to
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Asheville Junction is one of Asheville’s newest bluegrass/Americana bands, playing fun and lively music right out the gate. Our shows feature female and male vocals and harmonies, hot fiddlin’ and instrumentals, beautiful ballads, beloved standards, unique covers, and originals. There’s a lot going on at the Asheville Junction! Folks find themselves singing, clapping, stomping, or laughing along to our music before they know it. Always FREE