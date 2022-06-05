× Expand Crystal Brown Asheville Honey Festival

Come on out to Salvage Station on Sunday, June 5th, and join the Center for Honeybee Research (CHBR) and Shanti Elixirs in celebrating all things bees, pollinators, and honey with music, food, drink, and more! Doors open at 12PM and the music starts at 1PM. Tickets are now on sale ($12 General Admission)! Children under 12 are admitted for free; tickets otherwise required. FREE PARKING!

This event also includes the 11th Annual International Honey Tasting Contest. Watch as local celebrity judges determine the world’s best tasting honey from beekeepers across the globe. There will be honey tasting stations for guests to sample these entries and worldwide honey for sale.

Vendors will be set up with their own unique offerings for purchase including honey and other bee products, beautifully made handicrafts, arts, and more. There will be a silent auction featuring dozens of fantastic items and opportunities for you to bid on. We will also have a raffle and live trivia throughout the day with amazing prizes.

This family-friendly event will also host kids’ activities and learning opportunities about honeybees, pollinators, and our world. We highly encourage guests to wear bee and pollinator costumes to help celebrate these important creatures at this fun festival.

CHBR is a local non-profit located in West Asheville. All proceeds benefit our work protecting the bees, the environment, and the world’s food supply through education, research, safeguarding habitats, and advocacy.