The Asheville Fringe Society is dedicated to cultivating strange and wonderful work that lies outside the mainstream. The Asheville Fringe Arts Festival provides artists with opportunities to explore the edges of their work, to collaborate across genres and to bring new and innovative performances to culturally adventurous audiences. Our continual goal is to curate experiences that expand the minds and hearts of our audiences and to be inclusive of artists who work within a myriad of genres, styles, and forms to create truly unique and original pieces in our community.