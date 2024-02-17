Asheville Celtic Festival
Western North Carolina Agricultural Center 761 Boylston Highway, Fletcher, North Carolina 28759
The Asheville Celtic Festival is expanding to a two-day festival for 2024. Twice the music, twice the vendors, twice the costumes, twice the fun! We can't wait to see you there.
The Asheville Celtic Festival, a Winter Indoor/Outdoor Celtic Festival bringing the Celtic Spirit of the Seven Nations to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, will be held at the Davis Center at the WNC Agricultural Center giving us a comfortable setting in the winter months.
- Feel the Vibes of Early Settlers from the Celtic Nations
- Participate in Entertaining Battles and Performances
- Learn About Celtic History and Traditions
- Listen to LIVE Celtic Music
- Explore your Family Background
- See Characters in 1700 Period Dress
- Shop the Celtic Crafts and Buy a Kilt
- Eat Traditional Foods
- Drink the Stouts & Ales
- Rest by the Fire
Cool events to keep the Celtic spirit alive through the winter.
- Celtic Live Music
- VIP Benefits with Royal Pass Ticket
- Traditional Food & Drink
- Kilts and Accessories
- Scottish Athletes
- Celtic Crafts and Gifts
- Scottish and Irish Dog Clubs
- Armored Sword Fighting
- Family Heritage Research
- Scotch Tasting
- A Castle