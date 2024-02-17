× Expand Asheville Celtic Festival

The Asheville Celtic Festival is expanding to a two-day festival for 2024. Twice the music, twice the vendors, twice the costumes, twice the fun! We can't wait to see you there.

The Asheville Celtic Festival, a Winter Indoor/Outdoor Celtic Festival bringing the Celtic Spirit of the Seven Nations to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, will be held at the Davis Center at the WNC Agricultural Center giving us a comfortable setting in the winter months.

Feel the Vibes of Early Settlers from the Celtic Nations

Participate in Entertaining Battles and Performances

Learn About Celtic History and Traditions

Listen to LIVE Celtic Music

Explore your Family Background

See Characters in 1700 Period Dress

Shop the Celtic Crafts and Buy a Kilt

Eat Traditional Foods

Drink the Stouts & Ales

Rest by the Fire

Cool events to keep the Celtic spirit alive through the winter.