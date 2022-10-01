Ash Devine on the Pavilion Stage

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

The award-winning and versatile Appalachian-indie-folk-country-fusion singer-songwriter Ash Devine is based in Asheville, NC, and Floyd, VA. Devine has been referred to as one of the last ‘true folk troubadours’ and is known for her unique finger-style ukulele and guitar sound.

Her music is influenced by traditional Appalachian, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Jean Richie, Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Maybelle Carter, Leslie Riddle, Ani Difranco, Kate Wolfe, Bob Dylan, plus reggae/world musicians such as The Wailers and Jimmy Cliff—styles spanning geography and generations. https://youtu.be/y_brr8V4M4cwww.altapassorchard.org

Concerts & Live Music
