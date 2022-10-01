Ash Devine on the Pavilion Stage

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Ash Devine with Minnie and Ron Powell on the Pavilion Stage at the Orchard at Altapass, 2021

The award-winning and versatile Appalachian-indie-folk-country-fusion singer-songwriter Ash Devine is based in Asheville, NC, and Floyd, VA. Devine has been referred to as one of the last ‘true folk troubadours’ and is known for her unique finger-style ukulele and guitar sound.

Her music is influenced by traditional Appalachian, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Jean Richie, Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Maybelle Carter, Leslie Riddle, Ani Difranco, Kate Wolfe, Bob Dylan, plus reggae/world musicians such as The Wailers and Jimmy Cliff—styles spanning geography and generations. https://youtu.be/y_brr8V4M4cwww.altapassorchard.org