× Expand Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival

The Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival, May 18 & 19, 2024 is the perfect event for lovers of art, wine, and jazz. Chestatee Artists will present this exciting event for the 9th year in the historic downtown square and adjacent Hancock Park. The focus is on featuring high quality arts and crafts, fine regional wines and craft beers, and terrific jazz performances to entertain our visitors for this truly cultural event.

Eighty or more carefully selected artists and crafters will display creative products for purchase during the two-day event in downtown Dahlonega. Hours for the festival are 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Visitors will be able to select from paintings in oil, acrylics, watercolors, and mixed media, as well as creative photography. Quality crafts accepted by the jury committee will include ceramics, jewelry, wood arts, leather crafts, metal arts, fused and stained glass, fiber arts, custom knives, and other handcrafted creations. Gourmet specialty foods will also be featured.

On the Hancock Park Pavilion Stage, amazing jazz performers will entertain festival goers who are in the wine and beer venue, or in Hancock Park in their own lawn chairs. Musical groups will feature great jazz, blues, salsa and many other genres to keep your “fingers snapping.” Performers from the region and Atlanta will rock the festival with groups like A Little Big Band, Mountain Gypsy Music, Paula Harris, and many more. These talented musicians have been a big hit at our festivals with many exceptional vocalists. These free performances are from 1 pm through 5 pm.

Visit the Dahlonega Arts & Wine Festival Facebook page and come back often to see postings of our sponsors, wineries participating in the Wine & Beer Garden, and the musical groups who will be performing. In late March, we will begin featuring works by accepted artists and crafters. Please “Like” and” Share” our Facebook page!

With so much to see and do, visitors will want to consider staying for the weekend in one of Dahlonega’s many lovely lodging options. See www.dahlonega.org for accommodations.

Free parking is available in the University of North Georgia’s Parking Deck with only one block to the downtown. A variety of parking lots are also available from streets near the square. See www.dahlonegadda.org/parking.

Inside the Wine & Beer Garden, wine lovers will enjoy a wide variety of wines from local and regional wineries. The Wine & Beer Garden is sponsored by Etowah with their Mead, Wine, & Beer, which is located next to Hancock Park. Folks can enjoy their wine, mead, and beer in the park and have seats closer to the music. Participating wineries in the past have included Kaya Vineyard & Winery, Etowah, Three Sisters Vineyards & Winery, and Twisted Winery. Craft beer is also provided by Dahlonega Brewery. Wine tasters will receive tickets for tastings of any selection in the “Garden.” Wine can also be ordered by the glass or by the bottle based on winery prices. The Wine & Beer Garden opens at 11 am on Saturday and on Sunday through festival hours.