32nd National Arts & Crafts Conference

Even after thirty-one years, I still find it hard to believe that the Arts and Crafts Revival is still going as strong as ever.

But, when I think about the excitement and the passion that people from across the country bring to the Omni Grove Park Inn each February, it really is not that hard to believe.

Since 1913 the Grove Park Inn has been known as the mecca for Arts and Crafts enthuiasts. And since 1988 the Arts and Crafts Conference has been educating and entertaining Arts and Crafts enthusiasts at every level -- from beginning collectors and bungalow owners to experienced auction and show veterans.

When I founded the National Arts and Crafts Conference thirty years ago, I had but one goal, and that has never changed: to provide educational opportunitiues for every attendee, regardless of their level of experience. From seminars and small group discussions to walking tours, demonstrations, and the selling shows themselves, these three unique days in February are designed with you in mind