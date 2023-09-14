× Expand Arts Community Celebration

Our Arts Community is joining together to offer you an exciting look at the variety of arts and crafts we have to learn and enjoy in our area. From September 14-17, 2023, we invite you to explore and experience our Arts Community Celebration.

Exhibits, demonstrations, performances and presentations will keep you entertained, educated and engaged.

The Arts Community Celebration begins on Thursday, September 14 . Demonstrations and performances are scheduled at 11am, 12:30 & 2pm daily at various locations plus exhibits open at their various locations according to the venue’s business hours. All demos, exhibits & presentations are free admission!