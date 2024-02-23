Surry Art Council's Arts Ball

× Expand Surry Arts Council

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets $100 per person - everyone invited!

Table requests are welcome

ALL of the proceeds from this event are used to provide free school cultural arts programming for Surry County Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, and Millennium Charter Academy for the 2023-24 school year. The Surry Arts Council has a goal to raise enough money at this event in order to continue school cultural arts programs. Thousands of students are bused to the Andy Griffith Playhouse and the Historic Earle Theatre annually for school programs. Additionally, thousands of student contacts were made through cultural arts programming in the individual schools.

The evening includes:

Noon - 5:00 p.m. Preview Bidding Opens

6:00 p.m. Doors Open for Arts Ball Patrons

6:15 p.m. Hors D'oeuvres Passed

7:30 p.m. Soup Passed

8:00 p.m. Silent Auction Ends

8:00 p.m. Seated Dinner

Complimentary wine and beer while it lasts!

Followed by Live Music and Dancing featuring Band of Oz