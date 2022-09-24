Artist in Residence Scott Davis
to
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
×
BRMAA
Scott Davis Poster
Scott Davis takes photography to a whole other level by combining the original image, multiple layers, textures, beeswax, resin, and creative flair to create that perfectly imperfect image that is anything but traditional and completely unforgettable. Artist reception is October 15 from 5-7pm. Please Note: The Art Center is closed on Mondays. Exhibit is on display through December 17th.
Info
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Art & Exhibitions