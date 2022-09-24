Artist in Residence Scott Davis

× Expand BRMAA Scott Davis Poster

Scott Davis takes photography to a whole other level by combining the original image, multiple layers, textures, beeswax, resin, and creative flair to create that perfectly imperfect image that is anything but traditional and completely unforgettable. Artist reception is October 15 from 5-7pm. Please Note: The Art Center is closed on Mondays. Exhibit is on display through December 17th.