Artist in Residence Jennifer Danner: Pieces of Me II

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Come experience the paintings and mixed media creations of artist, Jennifer J. Danner during her 3rd Quarter Artist-in-Residence at the Art Center. Artist reception is July 16, 5-7pm. Please Note: Art Center is closed on Mondays.

Art & Exhibitions
