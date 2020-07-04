Artist in Residence Don Saunders

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Join us in welcoming award-winning, internationally-published nature photographer and author Don Saunders as our 3rd Quarter Artist-in-Residence. The quality of Don’s work will leave you breathless as you view nature through the lens of his camera and his artistic eye. His subjects include landscapes, wildlife, and flora. Don is “constantly searching for those special moments and places where the light and subject combine to make the ordinary very extraordinary!” Artist reception is July 25, 5-7pm.

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
