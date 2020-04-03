Artist in Residence Colleen Sterling

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

See the world with a fresh perspective as you take in the beautiful artwork of Colleen Sterling. Her colors and masterful artistry will truly leave you with a sense of awe as you discover her transformation of ordinary objects into extraordinary subjects. Opening reception is April 3, 5-7pm.

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Art & Exhibitions
7066322144
