Artist in Residence Angie Cook

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Angie Cook is a multi-talented artist who creates in wide array of mediums. Her diverse talent is shown in her beautiful artworks created in oil, acrylic, mixed media, encaustic, watercolor, pastel and more. Come celebrate the versatility, expertise, inspiration and extraordinary talent of this unforgettable artist. Opening reception is October 3 from 5-7pm.

Info

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
7066322144
please enable javascript to view
