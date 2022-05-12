× Expand ©2022 Warner Bros., Inc. All your favorite Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies stars are at the Upcountry History Museum with "The Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons," a visually memorable exhibition about the creation of these classic cartoons.

For more than 80 years, Bugs Bunny, Road Runner, Tweety Bird, Wile E. Coyote, and their friends have brought smiles to generations of children. From “I tawt I taw a puddy tat” and “beep beep” to the ever-familiar “What’s up, Doc?,” these iconic animated characters still generate laughter with their sharp wit and humor!

“The Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons” exhibition showcases a collection of original drawings, production artwork and transparent celluloids used in the intricate animation process that created these timeless characters. Featuring more than 100 objects that invite visitors to explore the history of this legendary animation studio and the techniques that went into creating these classic cartoons, this exhibition traces the development of all of Warner Bros. cartoon stars and gives a step-by-step breakdown of how animated films are made.

Everything from that “Wascally Wabbit” to the ACME-inspired chases of Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner are on full display through May 29, 2022, in this nostalgic and visually memorable exhibition at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville, SC!

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.