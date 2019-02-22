Art of the Piedmont

Art of Piedmont, silent auction and reception, features nearly 30 selected local fine artists on Friday, February 22nd 6:00-8:00pm at the Middleburg Community Center, with hors d'oeuvres from Field & Main in Marshall and bar sponsored by Piedmont Fox Hounds to benefit Middleburg Montessori School.

Middleburg Montessori School is a nonprofit organization welcoming children birth through 15 years into diverse learning communities, nurturing independence and a love of learning, and serving families from Fauquier, Loudoun, Clarke, and Frederick Counties. 50% of all art sales go to support scholarships at Middleburg Montessori School. Buy your tickets at ArtofthePiedmont.org