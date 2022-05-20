× Expand AOTP Art of the Piedmont logo.

The Middleburg Montessori School announces it is holding its 11th annual “Art of the Piedmont” charity auction on Friday evening, May 20th, 2022 6 to 8pm at Slater Run Vineyards, 1500 Crenshaw Road, Upperville, VA in the spectacularly beautiful Piedmont countryside.

As with last year’s auction, buyers can bid online via Better World app, starting a few days before the event, on Monday, May 16th, and ending at 8pm, May 20th. This will allow eager bidders, “out of towners,” and those who are unable to attend in person to participate in the auction. Please support the school and our local artist community by registering now at https://betterworld.org/sign-up/individual/.

The event will take place throughout the Slater Run Vineyards winery facility, offering guests a unique opportunity to stroll the tank, barrel and tasting rooms, reconfigured as art gallery spaces, while viewing the auction works. The ticket price of $50 includes wine by Slater Run and small plates by The Catering Company. The delicious and beautiful menu was hand selected to include local farm fresh pork and beef, seafood, caviar and vegetarian options.

The Auction will feature works of fine art by a talented, professional group of local artists, and the proceeds will be divided evenly between the Middleburg Montessori School and the artists, thus supporting both the school’s nonprofit mission and the local art community.

Art of the Piedmont volunteers have been working on modernizing and adding fun features to help celebrate this, the 11th year auction, which coincides with Middleburg Montessori School’s 41st year of operation.

Please visit artofthepiedmont.org for more ticket sales information. Tickets go on April 1st, 2022.