Come join this catered benefit for Middleburg Montessori School with an open bar and a night of spirited bidding on local art! As in previous years, we continue to have two goals for the Art of the Piedmont Auction. The first goal is to raise financial support for Middleburg Montessori School. All auction proceeds are divided between the artists and Middleburg Montessori School. Middleburg Montessori School, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has been an integral part of the local community for 40 years. Secondly, we are excited to provide a forum for many of the talented artists working in our area. We look forward to seeing you there!