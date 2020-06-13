Art in the Park
Downtown Blowing Rock NC 1036 Main St, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Photo by Amanda Lugenbell
Handmade glass jewelry at Art in the Park
Outdoor arts & crafts show featuring 90+ juried artisans in a wide variety of mediums. Meet artists and buy art at series of 6 shows throughout summer. Free parking shuttle and free admission. Rain or shine, since 1962!
