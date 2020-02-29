The Art of Pairing is an interactive event dedicated to educating people about chocolate, cheese, and wine pairings while being immersed in one of Bower Center's largest and most diverse art exhibits.

Delight your palate with an evening of fine chocolates, cheeses, and wines. The evening will feature guided tastings of chocolate, cheese, and wine trios, and music in the elegant Sara Braaten gallery. Take a memorable photo in our Photobooth, and enjoy hors d'oeuvres catered by Suzy Q, etc.

Tickets:

$40/individual

$75/couple

Limited Seats Available

https://www.bowercenter.org/events/the-art-of-pairing-chocolate-cheese-wine

This event is a fundraiser to support the overall operations of the Bower Center for the Arts.