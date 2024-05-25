× Expand Banner Elk NC

Four times each summer, the green at the Historic Banner Elk School comes to life with Art on the Greene. The art shows feature quality, hand-made arts and crafts from select regional and national artisans. The number of artists exhibiting at each show ranges from 40 to 60. They represent a variety of media, such as metal, glass, ceramics, wood, watercolor, acrylics and oil.

Each show allows shoppers to add to their art collections while supporting historic preservation at the same time. Booth rental proceeds go to the Town of Banner Elk for ongoing efforts to transform the Historic Banner Elk School into a center for visual and performing arts.

Festivities often include food vendors and other entertainment. There is no charge for admission.

Art on the Greene takes place Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July weekend, the first weekend in August, and Labor Day weekend.