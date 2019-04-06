Art of Chocolate Festival 2019

Along with the competition, there will be tasting tables and a silent auction will offer many interesting items. There will also be an exhibit of original art panels about chocolate that promises unique expressions and ideas by area artists. The Chocolate Festival, which has been held for 12 years, serves as the major fundraiser for the AHAACC Artist in Education Residency program. The Center uses the funds to bring an outstanding professional artist to our community to work in the classrooms with students and teachers at Covington and Alleghany High School. Save the date and plan to join the fun!