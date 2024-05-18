× Expand Blowing Rock, NC

2024 Dates: May 18 | June 15 | July 13 | August 17 | September 7 | October 5

10am – 5pm Rain or Shine

Park Avenue, Downtown Blowing Rock

Blowing Rock Art in the Park celebrates six decades of shows! Enjoy fine arts and handcrafts from award-winning and acclaimed artisans. Artists are jury-selected and each show features a different set of artists, curated to present a wide variety of mediums. Find gifts and works for personal collections, functional beauties like furniture and cutlery, and wearable art like handcrafted jewelry and textiles. Artists’ tents line Park Avenue right in downtown Blowing Rock so attendees can enjoy proximity to other shopping, as well as dining options and local parks. Make a weekend of it, and stay for the outdoor Concert in the Park that follows each Art in the Park on Sundays!

Location: Artists tents extend along Park Avenue, from Main Street to Wallingford Street. For mapping, use 132 Park Avenue, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

Free Shuttle for Parking: Take the Art in the Park Shuttle and save the time & effort looking for a downtown parking space. The free shuttle runs from plentiful free parking at Shoppes on the Parkway right to the Art in the Park entrance. The shuttle has the same hours as the show: 10am to 5pm. It’s only a few minutes ride and the shuttle runs continuously.

Other Parking: Free parking is also available in the Maple Street lot and in the parking decks on Wallingford St. and at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum. Some lots, like Rumple Church and Blowing Rock School, charge a small charity fee for parking.

Don’t Miss: A free Concert in the Park is paired with each show, presented each Sunday following Art in the Park.