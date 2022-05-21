Art in the Park 2022

Blowing Rock Art in the Park - Enjoy arts and crafts from award-winning and acclaimed artisans. Artists are jury-selected and each show features a different set of artists, curated to present a wide variety of mediums. Find gifts and works for personal collections, functional beauties like furniture and cutlery, and wearable art like handcrafted jewelry and textiles. Artists’ tents line Park Avenue right in downtown Blowing Rock so attendees can enjoy proximity to other shopping, as well as dining options and local parks. Make a weekend of it, and stay for the outdoor Concert in the Park that follows each Art in the Park on Sundays!