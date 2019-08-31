The Art of Dylan Pierce
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
From the age of 12, this talented artist has participated in numerous group and solo exhibitions around the country. Dylan will fill our Richard Low Evans Gallery with beautiful watercolor paintings that capture the soul of his subjects, the delicate beauty of animals, and all the varied wonders that continue to inspire him. Opening reception is August 31, 5-7pm.
