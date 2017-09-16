Join us in Downtown Wytheville for the second annual Art at the Crossroads to check out the work of local artists and crafters! The Wythe Arts Council, in partnership with Downtown Wytheville, Inc. and the Wythe-Bland Young Professionals, is excited to showcase some of the talent we have right here in our own community. Artisans will have booths set up along Wytheville's Main Street, musicians will be playing at Rockstar Gems throughout the day, and downtown restaurants will be offering special menu items as well.